Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 328 – Jai Arrow Is A Stupid, Horned Up Idiot!

In this throbbing episode League Freak talks about Jai Arrow getting so horny that he broke the bubble and cost himself $35,000 and two weeks on the sidelines.

How stupid can a player be? How horned up do you need to be to make the decision to go out and get some strange? League Freak covers it like its a hotel bedspread.

Freaky then looks at the Raiders win, a change to the NRLW season, and a Twitter comment about playing Tests during the Origin series.

