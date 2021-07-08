Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 328 – Jai Arrow Is A Stupid, Horned Up Idiot!

Jul 09, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this throbbing episode League Freak talks about Jai Arrow getting so horny that he broke the bubble and cost himself $35,000 and two weeks on the sidelines.
How stupid can a player be? How horned up do you need to be to make the decision to go out and get some strange? League Freak covers it like its a hotel bedspread.
Freaky then looks at the Raiders win, a change to the NRLW season, and a Twitter comment about playing Tests during the Origin series.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
