Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 325 – Close NRL Games, Stirring The Welsh Hornets Nest And 2021 World Cup News

Jul 02, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak talks about the three games played so far this weekend in the NRL. Theres some news about the potential next venue for State Of Origin 3, and the organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup put out a statement on the possibility of the tournament being cancelled.
League Freak then talks a little about Penrith vs Wales, what makes a great player a great player, and how we rate the achievements of different players.
Then its fake crowd noise and set design.
