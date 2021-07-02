Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 325 – Close NRL Games, Stirring The Welsh Hornets Nest And 2021 World Cup News

In this episode League Freak talks about the three games played so far this weekend in the NRL. Theres some news about the potential next venue for State Of Origin 3, and the organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup put out a statement on the possibility of the tournament being cancelled.

League Freak then talks a little about Penrith vs Wales, what makes a great player a great player, and how we rate the achievements of different players.

Then its fake crowd noise and set design.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related