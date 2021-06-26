Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 322 – A Big Announcement For The Podcast With A Brand New Co-Host!

In this episode we announce a brand new podcast host whose name is Andrew Ferguson.

You might know Andrew from his site RugbyLeagueProject.org or his intense fight against Daylight Saving Time.

Hopefully you all give him a bit of a go. League Freak thinks he will do alright!

