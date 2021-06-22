Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 321 – State Of Origin Two And Rugby League Tangents!

In this episode we are joined by Jayme as well look through the two State Of Origin teams for game two of the series. We chat about the makeup of both sides, the inclusion of Reece Walsh, and then how boring some names are compared to others!

We then talk a little about Women’s Rugby League and then Ben Ikin moving on from NRL 360, and the Parramatta Eels chatting away to each other!

This episode was a loose, fun conversation! 😀

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related