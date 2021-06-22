 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 321 – State Of Origin Two And Rugby League Tangents!

Jun 22, 2021

In this episode we are joined by Jayme as well look through the two State Of Origin teams for game two of the series. We chat about the makeup of both sides, the inclusion of Reece Walsh, and then how boring some names are compared to others!

We then talk a little about Women’s Rugby League and then Ben Ikin moving on from NRL 360, and the Parramatta Eels chatting away to each other!

This episode was a loose, fun conversation! 😀

