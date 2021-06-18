Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 320 – Do NRL Games During State Of Origin REALLY Count?

Jun 18, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode the lovely Nadine joins the podcast to chat about the announcement that the Penrith Panthers will be getting a brand new stadium, how State Of Origin effects the NRL season and what the alternatives may be, the Brisbane Broncos and the future of Tevita Pangai Junior plus much more!
Its always good fun having Nadine on the podcast. You can follow her on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/NLC081
