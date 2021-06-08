Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 316 – 2021 State Of Origin One Preview

In this episode League Freak takes a look at State Of Origin one and goes through some of the things he likes, and he doesn’t like coming into the first match. How Brad Fittler and Paul Green will match up as coaches, how NSW will go with two fullbacks playing at centre, what we can expect out of the game being played in Townsville and will the NRL’s new rules ruin the contest.

He then talks a little bit about a few news items that have cropped up in the last 24 hours.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related