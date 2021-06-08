Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 316 – 2021 State Of Origin One Preview

Jun 08, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode League Freak takes a look at State Of Origin one and goes through some of the things he likes, and he doesn’t like coming into the first match. How Brad Fittler and Paul Green will match up as coaches, how NSW will go with two fullbacks playing at centre, what we can expect out of the game being played in Townsville and will the NRL’s new rules ruin the contest.
He then talks a little bit about a few news items that have cropped up in the last 24 hours.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
