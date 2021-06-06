Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 315 – The Top Ten Clubs Of The European Super League Era Plus The Challenge Cup Semi Final Controversy

In this episode League Freak takes a look at the history of the European Super League and ranks the top 10 clubs from the Super League era based on what each club has achieved.

He then talks about the big controversial moment that came out of St Helens Challenge Cup semi final victory over Hull FC.

Freaky then talks about Rugby League in the United States and the collapse of the North American Rugby League and the great feedback from the last episode!

