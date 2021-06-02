 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 313 – The Sharks Sign Nicho Hynes While Old Farts Attack DCE For Representing The Players

Jun 02, 2021 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode League Freak talks about the Cronulla Sharks signing Nicho Hynes and how he will fit into the club. George Burgess looking to return to the NRL. The Wests Tigers looking to nab DWZ from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Blake Ferguson being dropped to reserve grade by the Parramatta Eels.

Freaky then talks about the way certain sections of the media have attacked Daly Cherry-Evans for representing the players association and having a very measured response to the wave of new rule changes.

Click here to listen to this episode!

