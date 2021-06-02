Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 313 – The Sharks Sign Nicho Hynes While Old Farts Attack DCE For Representing The Players

In this episode League Freak talks about the Cronulla Sharks signing Nicho Hynes and how he will fit into the club. George Burgess looking to return to the NRL. The Wests Tigers looking to nab DWZ from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Blake Ferguson being dropped to reserve grade by the Parramatta Eels.

Freaky then talks about the way certain sections of the media have attacked Daly Cherry-Evans for representing the players association and having a very measured response to the wave of new rule changes.

Make sure to tell your friends to subscribe to the podcast and get onto your podcasting apps and give us a five start rating!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related