Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 312 – Gain Line Analytics Co-Founders Ben Darwin And Simon Strachan On The NRL And Cohesion In Sport

May 31, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we have a chat with Ben Darwin and Simon Strachan who are co-founders of Gain Line Analytics.
We talk about how Covid has everted the cohesion of clubs across different sports, how the Penrith Panthers rank in terms of their first grade team and their ability to build the club through their junior pathways, we chat about the Melbourne Storm and their continued success and how after the top couple of teams ing the NRL there is a big fight for finals positions among a big group of clubs.
They brought up some very interesting things, such as the possibility that the Wests Tigers will look better as the season goes on but could still miss the top 8, how the New Zealand Warriors have never really taken advantage of the State Of origin period, and how no matter who you are, an out of Sydney team is disadvantaged by the Grand Final always being in Sydney.
It was a great chat!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 30, 2021 0
May 28, 2021 0
May 26, 2021 0
May 31, 2021 0
May 30, 2021 0
May 25, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.