Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 303 – Hey Hey Its Annesley

May 14, 2021

In this episode we just talk footy.

Get angry about changes to the games rules, Peter V’Landys, Magic Round, The Wests Tigers, the media…we go right off.

Also talk about some Rugby League history, the Adam Reynolds move, Same Walkers contract extension, what the next move for Anthony Milford could be and more!

This is a long episode. We know you like the long ones….

