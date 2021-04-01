Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 291 – A Visual Podcast

In this we have a good old chat about how poorly the Sea Eagles have started the 2021 NRL season.

We talk about news that Moses Mbye wants to move to another club, and look at player swaps that Andrew would approve of, and others that would make him less than pleased.

We look at the newly announced North American Rugby League competition. We go through all the teams and the competition makeup.

We then look to select a Super League team for Andrew to support, one that isn’t just for bandwagoners like St Helens or Wigan, or idiots like Leeds and Warrington, or people who have substance abuse problems like Hull KR.

We then end the podcast by threatening you if you don’t support Andrew on Patreon.

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal





Click here to listen to this episode!

Related