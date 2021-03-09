Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 285 – The 2021 NRL Season Preview

In this gigantic episode we present you our 2021 NRL season preview.

We go through all 16 NRL clubs, taking you through their major gains and loses. We look at their coaches, their contract situations, their outlook for 2021 and the seasons beyond!

Good luck to your team heading into the new season!

