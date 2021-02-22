Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 280 – Sports Commentary And The Newcastle Knights With Jessica Dunne

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode journalist and commentator Jessica Dunne joins the podcast to talk about her experience commentating W League and A League games, the state of soccer in Australia and how she thinks her beloved Newcastle Knights will perform in the NRL this season.

It was great chatting to Jess. We will have her on the podcast again some time soon!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related