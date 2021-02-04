Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 275 – The Birth Of The Salary Cap And The Player Draft

In this episode we discuss the birth of the salary cap within Australian Rugby League.

It was brought in for many different reasons, and through changing conditions in club finances, to court rulings regarding the player draft, we saw many changes to a concept that at this stage was very new to Rugby League.

We suggest you listen to this episode, and then have a listen to the 1994 season review. It leads very nicely into that!

