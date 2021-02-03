Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 274 – A Busy Day In The National Rugby League

Feb 04, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode dismiss Israel Folau, again.
We then turn our attention to Cameron McIness, his attack on Anthony Griffin, and his move to the Cronulla Sharks in 2022.
We have a chat about the Brisbane Jets expansion bid and then answer an awesome listener email!
