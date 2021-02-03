Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 274 – A Busy Day In The National Rugby League

In this episode dismiss Israel Folau, again.

We then turn our attention to Cameron McIness, his attack on Anthony Griffin, and his move to the Cronulla Sharks in 2022.

We have a chat about the Brisbane Jets expansion bid and then answer an awesome listener email!

