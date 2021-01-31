Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 273 – 15th Century Chinese Art And Rugby League Myths

Jan 31, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we were challenged to talk about 15th century Chinese art. Well guess what, we did it!
We also chatted a little about a few Rugby League myths we have both heard over the years!
This is a short one, but it will be very satisfying. Also, the podcast doesn’t go for very long either.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
