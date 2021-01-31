Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 273 – 15th Century Chinese Art And Rugby League Myths

In this episode we were challenged to talk about 15th century Chinese art. Well guess what, we did it!

We also chatted a little about a few Rugby League myths we have both heard over the years!

This is a short one, but it will be very satisfying. Also, the podcast doesn’t go for very long either.

