Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 258 – The 2020 King Of Rugby League Awards

Its time to announce the 2020 King Of Rugby League Awards!

We then look at the players Fox Sports believes will have a make or break season in 2021.

We the say which journalists need to step it up in 2021!

