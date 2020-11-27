Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 257 – Reaction To The 2021 NRL Draw – With Statistics!

In the latest episode we take an inept look at the 2021 NRL draw thanks to the statistical analysis by Rugby League statistician Andrew Ferguson.

We then read all of your listener emails. Some of them are great Rugby League questions. Others sent us down a dark path that we would rather not mention.

Theres no off season here!

