Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 253 – The NRL Purchasing Super League: How It Might Work

In this episode we talk about reports that the NRL has engaged a investment firm to look at the possibility of buying into the Super League competition.

We talk about what changes the NRL would likely want to see, where they would want teams based, how they would change the salary cap and general governance of the competition and what opportunities all of these changes would open up for the game on both sides of the world!

This one will start plenty of debate!

