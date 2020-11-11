Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 252 – NSW Triumph In Game 2 Of The 2020 State Of Origin Series

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode we have a chat about State Of Origin 2!

Who were the key performers. Who failed miserably. What was being eaten after the game?

We then have a chat about Super League and the RFL, alternative competitions and we look at some Wests Tigers failure!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related