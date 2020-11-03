Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 248 – Rugby League In Great Britain Becomes Irrelevant

Nov 04, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode our protagonists talk about Super League decision to kick the Toronto Wolfpack out of the competition. We talk about the ramifications of this decision, and where this leaves Super League as it looks towards a very bleak future.
We talk about Hull KR withdrawing from the rest of the season. How that kills the Catalan Dragons chances of making the Super League playoffs, and generally become very angry about the games administration.
We then turn to celebrity boxing! We pick a boxer from each NRL club we would like to face Paul Gallen.
Then we talk about Cricket!
