Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 247 – Move The 2021 World Cup To New Zealand!

In this episode the boys take a look at rumours that the 2021 Rugby League World Cup could be postponed for a year.

Why?

They also do a quick wrap up for a few news items around the place, talk about eating animal bits, and finish up changing No Nut November to Nude Nuts November thanks to the wonderful people at Manscaped!

