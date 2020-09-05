Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 227 – Sonny Bill Williams Sucks For 13 Minutes

In this episode we chat about the most forgetful, overhyped 13 minutes and 33 seconds in all of human history.

We talk about the Wests Tigers incredible comeback over a Manly Sea Eagles side that has already been given its last rites.

Andrew then lists possibly the Wests Tigers worst ever team. No, not this years team, like and all time worst team. NO….not this years team I said!

We talk about Benji, Benny, Broncos, Potatoes, Cowboys, Mountains, Balls, The Good Old Days and COVID.

All of this and more on the Podcast you know and love.

