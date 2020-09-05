Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 227 – Sonny Bill Williams Sucks For 13 Minutes

Sep 06, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL
In this episode we chat about the most forgetful, overhyped 13 minutes and 33 seconds in all of human history.
We talk about the Wests Tigers incredible comeback over a Manly Sea Eagles side that has already been given its last rites.
Andrew then lists possibly the Wests Tigers worst ever team. No, not this years team, like and all time worst team. NO….not this years team I said!
We talk about Benji, Benny, Broncos, Potatoes, Cowboys, Mountains, Balls, The Good Old Days and COVID.
All of this and more on the Podcast you know and love.
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Sep 02, 2020 0
Aug 31, 2020 0
Aug 28, 2020 0
Aug 28, 2020 0
Aug 27, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.