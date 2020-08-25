 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 223 – The Catastrophic Mess That Is Rugby League In Great Britain

Aug 26, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

 

In this episode your fearless hero chat about the latest news in the NRL. That includes Anthony Seibold getting sacked, who the next St George/Illawarra Dragons coach might be, News Limiteds Broncos coverage and much more.

 

They then talk about the absolute mess that British Rugby League currently finds itself in. From free Pizza for advertising, promotion and relegation killing clubs, young stars looking to play their trade in Australia, to the ego that sees England not wanting to play games against France, Scotland, Wales or Ireland.

 

There is no holding back on this one!

 

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

 

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

 

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

 

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

 

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

 

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod 


Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack

Polls

What Should Cameron Smith Do In 2021?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+