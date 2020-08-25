Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 223 – The Catastrophic Mess That Is Rugby League In Great Britain

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

In this episode your fearless hero chat about the latest news in the NRL. That includes Anthony Seibold getting sacked, who the next St George/Illawarra Dragons coach might be, News Limiteds Broncos coverage and much more.

They then talk about the absolute mess that British Rugby League currently finds itself in. From free Pizza for advertising, promotion and relegation killing clubs, young stars looking to play their trade in Australia, to the ego that sees England not wanting to play games against France, Scotland, Wales or Ireland.

There is no holding back on this one!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related