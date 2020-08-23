Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 222 – Statistics: The Worst 20 Teams In NRL History

Aug 24, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL
In this episode Rugby League statistician and historian Andrew Ferguson lists the top 20 worst team in the NRL’s history.
One team dominated this list, but there were a few modern day teams here that we have actually got to see ourselves.
This was a suggestion by a listener that came through Twitter, so if there are some statistics you would like to hear, let us know!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal #ManscapedPod
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Aug 22, 2020 0
Aug 22, 2020 0
Aug 20, 2020 0
Aug 20, 2020 0
Aug 13, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.