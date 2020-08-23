Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 222 – Statistics: The Worst 20 Teams In NRL History

In this episode Rugby League statistician and historian Andrew Ferguson lists the top 20 worst team in the NRL’s history.

One team dominated this list, but there were a few modern day teams here that we have actually got to see ourselves.

This was a suggestion by a listener that came through Twitter, so if there are some statistics you would like to hear, let us know!

