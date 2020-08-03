Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 212 – A Chat About Indigenous Rugby League With Matthew McCarthy

In this episode we are joined by Matthew McCarthy to talk about the NRL’s Indigenous round, the best Indigenous players of all time, and a fair bit of Destiny 2 talk!

It was great having a chat with Matthew. His insight was really welcome on the podcast and you can be sure he will be back on again soon!

