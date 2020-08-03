 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 212 – A Chat About Indigenous Rugby League With Matthew McCarthy

Aug 03, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

Goto manscaped.com and get 20% off + free shipping with the code: NRL

 

In this episode we are joined by Matthew McCarthy to talk about the NRL’s Indigenous round, the best Indigenous players of all time, and a fair bit of Destiny 2 talk!

 

It was great having a chat with Matthew. His insight was really welcome on the podcast and you can be sure he will be back on again soon!

 

Check out Matthews instagram page by clicking here: https://www.instagram.com/pendingthings/

 

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

 

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

 

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

 

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

 

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

 

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/15456491/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]
Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

