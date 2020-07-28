Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 209 – Phil Gould Is Rugby League’s Karen

In this episode we talk about news reports that the NRL is considering bringing on Phil Gould in a consultancy role and why we think that is a bad idea.

We talk about the negative media influence on the sport, and the reactionary administrators that hurt the game while trying to please people that will never be happy.

We read listener emails, and just generally chat!

