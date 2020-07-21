Podcast: Fergo and the Freak – Episode 203 – Breaking: Toronto Wolfpack Withdraw From The 2020 Super League Season

Some breaking news, the Toronto Wolfpack have chosen to withdraw from the 2020 Super League season.

Andrew and League Freak have a chat about this news that broke very late at night!

