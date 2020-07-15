Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 199 – Canadian Rugby League Super Fan Sandy On The Toronto Wolfpack, Super League And The NRL

In this episode League Freak chats with English based Canadian super fan Sandy on her love for the game of Rugby League.

Sandy talks about how to began supporting the game, the incredible rise of the Toronto Wolfpack, how she discovered the NRL and most importantly, how she became a fan of the mighty Penrith Panthers!

It was an absolute pleasure talking to Sandy. We will be having he back on the podcast again next week!

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related