 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 191 – Benji Marshall Being Shopped Around And NRL Teams Heading Home!

Jun 29, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this quick episode League Freak chats about Benji Marshall being shopped around to opposition clubs and the return to home grounds for NSW and QLD based clubs!

 

Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

 

Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

 

Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

 

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

 

Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com

 

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal 


Click here to listen to this episode!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Nadine
Adam
Andy
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Jack

Polls

Is Greg Inglis A Good Signing For The Warrington Wolves?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+