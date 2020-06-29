Benji Marshall Being Shopped To Rival Clubs

Jun 29, 2020 League Freak Wests Tigers 0
There are reports in the media today that Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall is being shopped to rival clubs.
Marshall would be a brilliant addition to most clubs, and no doubt he could contribute to a true Premiership contender if he goes to the right club.
He would be brilliant at the Canberra Raiders, but I could even tell him the Melbourne Storm giving him a run as he would help their halves situation immensely.
Its a little sad that Marshall might not end his career at the Tigers. Since his return to the club he has played so well, and undoubtably been their best player.
Rugby League can be a cruel game sometimes, but I’d Marshall would be the first to say that he will be alright!
