Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 157 – Introducing Rugby League Mums With Julie

In this episode we talk with Julie about her new website, RugbyLeagueMums.com

We talk about her motivation for creating the website, her history as a Rugby league supporter, and have a talk about her favourite NRL club, the Parramatta Eels.

