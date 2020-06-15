 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 183 – Dragons Terrible Win, A Merger With The Sharks, Eddie Jones And Wests Tigers Mediocrity

Jun 15, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we broach a wide range of subjects, from the St George/Illawarra Dragons terrible win, talk of them merging with the Cronulla Sharks and rumours that Eddie Jones could be looked at as an NRL coach.

 

We also chat about the Wests Tigers acceptance of of mediocrity. Why young coaches are not always the best idea, and then we go in depth about haircuts!

 

This is a fun, long episode to start what is hopefully a great week for all of you!

 

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

 

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

 

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

 

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

 

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal 


Click here to listen to this episode!

Joel Thompson Heading To St Helens In 2021

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Nadine
Adam
Andy
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Jack

Polls

Is Greg Inglis A Good Signing For The Warrington Wolves?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+