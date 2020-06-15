Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 183 – Dragons Terrible Win, A Merger With The Sharks, Eddie Jones And Wests Tigers Mediocrity

In this episode we broach a wide range of subjects, from the St George/Illawarra Dragons terrible win, talk of them merging with the Cronulla Sharks and rumours that Eddie Jones could be looked at as an NRL coach.

We also chat about the Wests Tigers acceptance of of mediocrity. Why young coaches are not always the best idea, and then we go in depth about haircuts!

This is a fun, long episode to start what is hopefully a great week for all of you!

