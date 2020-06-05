Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 180 – Nick Livermore Of The Brisbane Bombers NRL Expansion Bid

In this episode we speak to the CEO of the Brisbane Bombers NRL expansion bid, Nick Livermore.

We talk about the clubs name and logo, co-existing with the Brisbane Broncos, player recruitment, financing at the new club, and the overall vision that the Brisbane Bombers have as they look to become the NRL’s 17th team.

You can visit the Brisbane Bombers Bombers official website and their Facebook page by clicking the links provided!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related