Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 180 – Nick Livermore Of The Brisbane Bombers NRL Expansion Bid

Jun 06, 2020 Fergo and The Freak 0

In this episode we speak to the CEO of the Brisbane Bombers NRL expansion bid, Nick Livermore.

 

We talk about the clubs name and logo, co-existing with the Brisbane Broncos, player recruitment, financing at the new club, and the overall vision that the Brisbane Bombers have as they look to become the NRL’s 17th team.

 

You can visit the Brisbane Bombers Bombers official website and their Facebook page by clicking the links provided!

 

