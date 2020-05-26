Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 173 – Breaking: Bronson Xerri Tests Positive For Banned Substances

Breaking news as Bronson Xerri has been stood down after returning a positive drug test.

“The Provisional Suspension Notice asserts that Mr Xerri returned a positive A-sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol which are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.

“He was tested by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) on 25 November 2019.”

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related