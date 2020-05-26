 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 173 – Breaking: Bronson Xerri Tests Positive For Banned Substances

May 26, 2020

Breaking news as Bronson Xerri has been stood down after returning a positive drug test.

 

“The Provisional Suspension Notice asserts that Mr Xerri returned a positive A-sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol which are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.

 

“He was tested by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) on 25 November 2019.”

 

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak - Episode 194 - Bronson Xerri Reaction, Paul Gallens Outrageous Comments And Aiming For Crowds On July 1st

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

