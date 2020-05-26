Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 173 – Breaking: Bronson Xerri Tests Positive For Banned Substances

May 26, 2020 League Freak Cronulla Sharks, Fergo and The Freak 0
Breaking news as Bronson Xerri has been stood down after returning a positive drug test.
“The Provisional Suspension Notice asserts that Mr Xerri returned a positive A-sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol which are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.
“He was tested by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) on 25 November 2019.”
You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.
Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 27, 2020 0
May 25, 2020 0
May 24, 2020 0
May 26, 2020 0
May 23, 2020 0
May 22, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.