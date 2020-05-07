Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 164 – Is Latrell Mitchell Being Targeted By The Media Because Of His Race?

In this episode we talk about the constant media attacks on Latrell Mitchell. We ask, are these media attacks because of his race?

We then go through and list alternative jobs for members of the mainstream media, just for a laugh.

Throw in a little expansion talk and you have yourself the latest episode of Fergo and The Freak!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related