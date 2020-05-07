Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 164 – Is Latrell Mitchell Being Targeted By The Media Because Of His Race?

May 07, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the constant media attacks on Latrell Mitchell. We ask, are these media attacks because of his race?
We then go through and list alternative jobs for members of the mainstream media, just for a laugh.
Throw in a little expansion talk and you have yourself the latest episode of Fergo and The Freak!
