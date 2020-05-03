Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 163 – Latest News From UK And Australia, Best Players Of The NRL Era And Immortals Discussion

In this episode we take a look at the latest news from the United Kingdom and Australia!

We then take a gander at Fox Sports list of the best players from the “NRL Era” and break it down as only the two leading experts of the game can do!

Then we go off on a tangent thanks to a lister email! We talk about the Immortals, how they should be selected, we talk about individual players, and our general love of the games history!

This is a long one to start your week!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

[iframe style=”border:none” src=”//html5-player.libsyn.com/embed/episode/id/14258036/height/100/width//thumbnail/yes/render-playlist/no/theme/custom/tdest_id/1275275/custom-color/1e1f02″ height=”100″ width=”100%” scrolling=”no” allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen oallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen]

Click here to listen to this episode!

Related