Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 162 – How Fox Sports Could Improve Their Coverage And Talking About Great Players

In this episode Julie from Rugby League Mums joins League Freak in a discussion about how Fox Sports should look to improve their coverage of the game.

Julie and Freaky then start talking about the greats of the game, the best players they have seen play, who should be immortals, who shouldn’t, and players who weirdly never get spoken about in those discussions.

Click here to listen to this episode!

