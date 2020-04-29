Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 161 – The 2020 NRL Season Is BACK!!!

Apr 29, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about the details of the NRL season re-starting.
We look at the news that some players have not been socially isolating in a manner that people find to be fitting for their high social standards that we hold Rugby League players to.
We also look at putting together a Rugby League team, and then do a list! You will love it. Ive told you…you WILL love it!
We then have a general chin wag about stuff. Lots of stuff.
