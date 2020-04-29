Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 161 – The 2020 NRL Season Is BACK!!!

In this episode we talk about the details of the NRL season re-starting.

We look at the news that some players have not been socially isolating in a manner that people find to be fitting for their high social standards that we hold Rugby League players to.

We also look at putting together a Rugby League team, and then do a list! You will love it. Ive told you…you WILL love it!

We then have a general chin wag about stuff. Lots of stuff.

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related