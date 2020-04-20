Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 156 – Todd Greenberg Stands Down – Our Thoughts

Apr 21, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we talk about Todd Greenberg standing down as the CEO of the NRL.
We discuss the media vultures, the possible replacements, we have a bit of a laugh and then Andrew ends the episode with a blue joke!
All this on your favourite podcast!
