Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 155 – The Purge

In this episode Andrew and Freaky read your emails, then they put together their messages to NRL players via the NRL’s Penpal initiative!

We then look a little at the news, talk a bit of crap, and then Andrew removes part of his body with a knife live on air.

