Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 154 – The NRL Checkmates Channel 9 With Loan Deal

Apr 15, 2020
In this episode we look at breaking news as the NRL secures a $250 million loan, securing its income going forward.
We look at how Channel 9 is looking to weasel its way out of its broadcasting deal with the NRL.
We talk Quade Cooper looking to play in the NRL, and could the NRL save Rugby Union in Australia.
Two old men in a nursing home fight over baked beans.
Kangaroos vs wallabies, how it could happen and why it probably won’t!
Then we mention Julies World Club Champions, which is actually better than the real one!
