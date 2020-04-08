Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 152 – The Western Sydney Bubble And The Return Of The NRL!

In this episode we are joined by the lovely Nadine as we talk about the NRL’s plan to have two Western Sydney Bio-Domes!

The NRL is looking to bring back the competition as soon as possible with some pretty reasonable plans.

We discuss them and then just have a general chat about footy, the podcast and life itself!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related