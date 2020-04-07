Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 151 – Many Stupid Ideas By Many Stupid People

In this episode we look at the crazy, ridiculous, moronic, dopey, ghastly, horrible and funny ideas being tossed about in the media as to how the NRL should be re-started.

We also talk a little bit of Rugby League history, we discuss whether or not Andrew has become a soulless journalist, League Freak ruins any chance of a Harvey Norman sponsorship (#EBGames4Lyfe) and we even read out one of your emails!

