Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 149 – League Freak Gets His Butt Kicked

In this episode we revert back to a quiz format as we see Mumma Sharks go head-to-head with League Freak in a Rugby League quiz!

League Freak was a Rugby League expert!

Mumma Shark cheated the entire time. Don’t listen to her dirty lies! This was a set up of immense proportions and no….League Freak doesn’t write these descriptions.

Still, he was totally screwed over man!

