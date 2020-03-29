Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 149 – League Freak Gets His Butt Kicked

Mar 29, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode we revert back to a quiz format as we see Mumma Sharks go head-to-head with League Freak in a Rugby League quiz!
League Freak was a Rugby League expert!
Mumma Shark cheated the entire time. Don’t listen to her dirty lies! This was a set up of immense proportions and no….League Freak doesn’t write these descriptions.
Still, he was totally screwed over man!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
