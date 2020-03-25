Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 147 – #AskKenty For The First Time In 2020 – Volume 3

Mar 26, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Andrew Ferguson and League Freak bust out the old favourite as they look through the latest #AskKenty questions and answer them for themselves!
They cover many different topics including the grit rating of toilet paper, the viability of NRL clubs, when the season might restart, how the Tests and World Club Challenge will be affected, how the shutdown will affect Fox Sports and other broadcasters, how to effectively masturbate during the global pandemic as well as many other less serious topics.
League Freak then talks about the ultimate moment when a female runs their fingers through your hair. Apparently it happens during a quiet (Or loud) meal.
