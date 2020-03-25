Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 147 – #AskKenty For The First Time In 2020 – Volume 3

In this episode Andrew Ferguson and League Freak bust out the old favourite as they look through the latest #AskKenty questions and answer them for themselves!

They cover many different topics including the grit rating of toilet paper, the viability of NRL clubs, when the season might restart, how the Tests and World Club Challenge will be affected, how the shutdown will affect Fox Sports and other broadcasters, how to effectively masturbate during the global pandemic as well as many other less serious topics.

League Freak then talks about the ultimate moment when a female runs their fingers through your hair. Apparently it happens during a quiet (Or loud) meal.

All on Canada’s NUMBER ONE Rugby podcast. The one you know, you love, and that you subscribe too!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related