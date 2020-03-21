Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 144 – NRL Gogglebox Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm BLUDGER

In this LIVE episode we watch the Sharks and Storm give a terrible advertisement as to what Rugby League can be.

The good news is that we tried our best to ignore the match and we went through the Sydney Morning Herald NRL CEO and Chairmens poll.

We hope you enjoy this episode!

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related