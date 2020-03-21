Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 144 – NRL Gogglebox Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm BLUDGER

Mar 21, 2020 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this LIVE episode we watch the Sharks and Storm give a terrible advertisement as to what Rugby League can be.
The good news is that we tried our best to ignore the match and we went through the Sydney Morning Herald NRL CEO and Chairmens poll.
We hope you enjoy this episode!
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
