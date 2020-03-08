Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 140 – The 2020 NRL Season Preview Podcast

In this episode Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak present their 2020 NRL Season Preview!

They give a rundown of all 16 clubs, give their thoughts on their gains and losses, tell you where they will finish on the ladder, and then rate their coaches job security based on a toilet paper scale that is heavily tied into the current Corona virus outbreak!

We hope future generations find this recording stimulation and a wonderful reflection of what life was like before the great societal breakdown of 2020.

You can also follow Andrew Ferguson and The Glorious League Freak on their respective twitter accounts.

Check out The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics. Also check out The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.

Become a supporter of the Rugby League Project Patreon.

Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related