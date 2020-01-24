Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 126 – The 2021 Rugby League World Cup Draw And Other Random Chat

In this episode we have a look at the newly announced 2021 Rugby League World Cup Draw. We have some pretty positive things to say about everyone involved unless its England and Wales.

We also chat about the Wests Tigers, we bag journalists, baby formula issues, some of the rubbish stories that never eventuated in Rugby League, and travel advice for Huddersfield, Yorkshire and Tamworth.

We hope you all enjoy this episode!

