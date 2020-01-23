Podcast: Fergo And The Freak – Episode 125 – A Chat With The Mole!

In this episode League Freak sits down for a chat with The Mole, Rugby Leagues number one insider.

Moley talks about his relationship with players, knowing who gives him the best mail, being burnt on stories, social media, and gives a few opinions on the game today.

This was a fun conversation and we thank Moley for his time.

